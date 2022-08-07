Juve, since Morata? Naples also greets Ruiz. And Zaniolo …

Morata’s hat-trick against Juventus in a friendly increases the Juventus club’s desire to try to welcome him back into the team. Psg snaps for Fabian Ruiz, while Zaniolo continues to please many clubs, especially in the Premier League. Three market news commented by the deputy director Andrea Di Caro, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso.



