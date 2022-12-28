The sudden, most unexpected, return to the scene of Luciano Moggi at Juventus brought the fans’ minds back to 2006. When the Juventus club dominated Serie A with a top-level squad, then dismembered following the Calciopoli measures. The triad, completed by Antonio Giraudo and Roberto Bettega, had all the necessary skills for managing a club which – to keep up with the times – was increasingly becoming an autonomous and consolidated company, but with all the shadows that then emerged with the scandal that put an end to that experience.