They were defined as the Triad: the former sports director and Giraudo were disbarred, Bettega only had a representative role and was not disqualified
The sudden, most unexpected, return to the scene of Luciano Moggi at Juventus brought the fans’ minds back to 2006. When the Juventus club dominated Serie A with a top-level squad, then dismembered following the Calciopoli measures. The triad, completed by Antonio Giraudo and Roberto Bettega, had all the necessary skills for managing a club which – to keep up with the times – was increasingly becoming an autonomous and consolidated company, but with all the shadows that then emerged with the scandal that put an end to that experience.
