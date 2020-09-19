The Serie A returns consistent with this historical moment: full of unknowns. After nine years dominating the championship, the Juventus comes one step away from tenth scudetto Following with more doubts than ever. Sign to Sarri was a failure and Agnelli certified it by casting him and betting on Pirlo, who had just started his journey as a coach. The Maestro won the UEFA Pro title this week, and promises a offensive and ‘liquid’ football, but many tasks remain pending.

The first is the center forward: fired Higuain and assuming the difficulties to sign Suárez, the vecchia signora wait for Dzeko, which should arrive at the beginning of the following week. There is a lot expectation Over the new, Arthur, McKennie and Kulusevski, although everything indicates that Turinese will once again cling to the talent of Dybala and the insatiable Christian. He Inter, for the first time in the last decade, begins a course at same level as his eternal rival.

Some webs of statistics they even give for favorite to Conte’s team, which in its premiere season achieved a second place at one point of the leadership and a final of the Europa League. In the market, he bet above all to keep his wonderful offensive partner, Lautaro-Lukaku, even if Achraf represents one of the most important additions and Vidal is very close. The third place on the starting grid must be for the Atalanta. Gasperini’s team closed the last year fighting for him scudetto and skimming a Champions semi-final. While waiting for the return of Ilicic after his mysterious disappearance, the technician will be able to count on another gamer like Miranchuk: the dea has ballots to get into the duel between nerazzurri and bianconeri.

The fight for him fourth place it will be very interesting. Lazio of Immobile and Luis Alberto It is a certainty, but it has not been reinforced much and returning to the Champions League 13 years later takes its toll. There, the experience of Pepe Reina will be a great help. He Milan de Pioli has the illusion of a finally solid project, with the continuity of Ibrahimovic, Theo and the arrivals of Tonali and Brahim. He Naples by Gattuso also needs to return to the European Cup and starred in the most expensive signing so far, that of the Nigerian Osimhen (€ 70M). Roma, on the other hand, have just started the Friedkin era and are aiming for a transitional course.

Come back, then, a Entertaining Serie A, but with a bittersweet taste: without tifosi, It is not the same. Tomorrow Parma-Naples and Sassuolo-Cagliari will open to about 1,000 spectators thanks to the Emilia-Romagna region. The hope is that this decision marks the path of the others.