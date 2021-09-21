The bianconeri have not yet found the three points in the league: if they remain dry after five days, they would equal the negative record of 1955/56

Rebic’s goal forced Juventus to postpone the appointment with the first championship victory. Massimiliano Allegri’s men won only two points in the first four days: if they miss the appointment with the three points, the bianconeri would equal the negative record of the 1955-56 season. Which is also the only championship in which the Lady has not won any of the first five games played. In the midweek round, Juve will visit Spezia, two points ahead in the standings.

The Spice – The Ligurians are veterans of the photo finish victory on the field of Venice, with Bourabia’s goal in the 94th minute freezing the home crowd. Spezia could win two consecutive Serie A matches for the third time, the first since last February (wins against Sassuolo and Milan). The three points on the field of Venezia came after the defeats against Lazio (6-1) and Udinese (1-0), while on the first day Thiago Motta’s team drew 2-2 at Cagliari. Spezia have lost two of their last four Serie A home games (with one win and one draw), having remained unbeaten in the previous six.

The numbers – On the road this year, however, Juve drew against Udinese and lost at Napoli: the Lady does not remain dry for two games in a row away from the Stadium since July 2020, after the lockdown. The only two comparisons between the two teams in Serie A obviously date back to last season: a double (and clear) Juventus victory, with the 1–4 first leg and 3-0 in the return match. A curious fact is that Juventus have won all their last four games played in Serie A on Wednesday, including away matches against Sassuolo and Milan. While Spezia have only collected two points in the three midweek rounds played last season, including the prestigious draw against Inter (1-1 with goals from Farias and Perisic).

September 21, 2021

