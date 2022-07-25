The first post-pandemic Juventus season ticket campaign has ended. The result of 20,200 cards sold is greeted with satisfaction by the company, despite the number being lower than that recorded in 2019-20, the last season with subscribers. The confirmation rate was in fact 73%. In addition to season tickets, entertainment is also back: the Allianz Stadium has several surprises in store for the fans, in addition to the team catwalk, lights and shows.