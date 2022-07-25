Tickets for the first championship will be available on Tuesday 26, which will see the bianconeri host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on 15 August at 8.45 pm.
The first post-pandemic Juventus season ticket campaign has ended. The result of 20,200 cards sold is greeted with satisfaction by the company, despite the number being lower than that recorded in 2019-20, the last season with subscribers. The confirmation rate was in fact 73%. In addition to season tickets, entertainment is also back: the Allianz Stadium has several surprises in store for the fans, in addition to the team catwalk, lights and shows.
Free sale
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday 26 July, with the first sales phase reserved for Members, tickets will be available for the first day of the championship, scheduled for Monday 15 August, at 8.45 pm at the Allianz Stadium against Sassuolo. The tickets for the matches against Roma will be available starting from Thursday 28 July, those for La Spezia will be available starting from Tuesday 2 August.
