From words to deeds. Juve and Sassuolo met at the table to kick off the negotiations that could soon bring the number one goal of the Juventus market to Turin: Manuel Locatelli. Federico Cherubini and Giovanni Carnevali have only taken the first step in a path that may not be long but will still require a series of intermediate stages, before reaching the final agreement. However, the initial assumptions seem good: all the parties involved have shown interest in building the operation.

The very first meeting left everyone willing to start the more complex phase of the negotiation, which will pass from the attribution of values ​​to the definition of the formula. Sassuolo starts with a request for 40 million cash, but seems to want to consider a technical counterpart. On the name of Dragusin (who Juve would like to put on the plate for a figure close to 10 million) the neroverdi are ready to investigate, even if in this very early phase we have not yet entered into the merits of the values ​​of the cards. The dialogues between Juve and Sassuolo, even in a path parallel to this main operation, could also extend to other young people, on both sides. We will talk about it later. For now, what matters is that Juve and Sassuolo have taken the first step, together, for the transfer of Manuel Locatelli to Juventus. Open negotiation.