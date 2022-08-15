The Juventus season begins in the sign of his most anticipated men Di Maria and Vlahovic. The bianconeri beat Sassuolo 3-0 at home in the postponement of the first matchday of Serie A thanks to a goal and an assist from ‘Fideo’ and a brace from the Serbian striker. The hosts suffer only in the first twenty minutes then, having found the advantage with Di Maria in the 26 ‘, well served by Alex Sandro, they play on velvet and double with Vlahovic good at obtaining and transforming a penalty in the 43’ and drop the trio again with the Serbian on an assist from the former PSG. The only discordant note for Allegri was the exit from the field of the Argentine champion at 21 ‘of the second half due to a nuisance to the adductor, to be evaluated during the week.

The bianconeri immediately start strong with Vlahovic receiving a perfect cross from Alex Sandro but his header ends high. The attacker, however, was in an irregular position. As the minutes pass, Sassuolo rises in tone: ball recovered by Defrel for Berardi but the neroverde 10 kicks high over the crossbar of Perin’s goal. At 20 ‘great change of game by Berardi who catches Defrel at the far post but the attacker hits weakly favoring the parade of the home goalkeeper. A minute later Defrel again tries to surprise the Juventus goalkeeper with a shot from distance blocked on the ground.

The Juventus advantage comes with Di Maria. The ‘Fideo’ receives a cross from the left from Alex Sandro and kicks on the fly with the left-handed. Conclusion perhaps a bit dirty but effective with the ball bouncing on the ground and overriding Consiglio. The network galvanized the bianconeri who nearly doubled with Vlahovic whose shot went out slightly to the side.

The green-and-blacks attack and with Ayhan conclude towards the goal but Perin pushes away the threat. Juve then tries on the counterattack again with Di Maria chasing a ball on the left, serving it in the center for Vlahovic but his conclusion ends on the bottom and then with Cuadrado whose shot is deflected for a corner by Consiglio. In the final half, Ferrari and Vlahovic join forces in the area with Rapuano who assigns the maximum punishment for the bianconeri: from the spot the number 9 makes no mistake.

The recovery seems to be with a conclusion from Matheus Henrique from a distance with Perin attentive. On the overturn in front it is Di Maria who starts at speed and gently kicks around from inside the area but the ball ends up at the bottom of a breath. The third goal is in the air and arrives at 6 ‘with Di Maria who harpoons an incorrect pass from Ayhan and serves Vlahovic the 3-0 which effectively closes the match. The whirlwind of changes breaks the rhythm a bit but there is still time for a diagonal by Pinamonti well saved by Perin with his feet and for a counterattack by Vlahovic that touches the personal hat-trick.