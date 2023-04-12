The FIGC prosecutor’s office has notified Juventus of the closure of the investigation into ‘salaries, partnerships and agents’. In particular, the agreements with the players for the fees to be paid during the covid emergency that started at the beginning of 2020 are targeted. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè charges the Juventus club with the violation of the principle of sporting loyalty (article 4.1) for the three strands . These disputes are added to the trend of capital gains for which the judgment of legitimacy of the Coni Guarantee Board is awaited on 19 April.

Read also