The Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Federation led by Giuseppe Chinè, according to what is learned, has asked the General Prosecutor of Sport for a 40-day extension for the investigation relating to the so-called Juventus salary maneuver and the fees paid to agents by the Juventus club.

Juventus has just been sanctioned by the FIGC Court of Appeal with a penalty of 15 points in the context of the capital gains trial. The Juventus club has announced an appeal to the Coni guarantee college: the decision could, in theory, arrive before the start of the procedure relating to the salary maneuver.