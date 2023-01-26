While awaiting the reasons for the sentence that led the Federal Court of Appeal to decide for a 15-point penalty against Juve, as well as a series of inhibitions against its former managers in the capital gains case, the same prosecutor , Chiné, intends to make use of a 40-day extension to carry out the investigations into the salary sector.

The salary case

—

A summary: when the championship stopped due to Covid, Juventus reached an agreement with its members on salaries, qualified in an official press release as a waiver of four months’ salaries, with a savings of 90 million. In fact, the waiver was a month’s salary, with private agreements (even for those who would have left the club) to recognize the other three salaries in the following seasons, thus effectively saving only 31 million and spreading the remaining 59 million over other years: hence the name of “salary maneuvers”, encompassing operations of different types spread over two seasons, 2019-20 and 2010-21.