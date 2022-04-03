Montemurro’s team beats Sampdoria 3-1 and retains a 5-point lead over Roma – who makes their lead by overcoming the already relegated Verona 7-1 – with three days to go. Milan is also ok, third after the 3-0 in Empoli

After the elimination from the Champions League, Juventus are back with their heads on the championship and on a Scudetto that after the 3-1 at Sampdoria and only three days to play is now only four points away. Roma did their duty, overwhelming the already relegated Verona 7-1; Milan, third, also won 3-0 at Empoli. The championship now stops due to the commitments of Milena Bertolini’s national team in qualifying for the World Cup: on Friday there is Lithuania in Parma, on Tuesday 12 the probably decisive challenge in Switzerland to try to avoid the play-offs.

JUVENTUS 3-1 SAMPDORIA – MARKERS 27 ‘Girelli (J), 31’ Bonansea (J), 73 ‘pen. Caruso (J), 83 ‘Bargi (S).

Three days after the defeat in Lyon, Juventus returned to winning ways, overcoming Sampdoria who had already celebrated their arithmetic salvation last week. Montemurro’s team accelerated at the turn of the half hour, on two corners by Zamanian: on the first came the header of Girelli (first goal in the league in 2022), on the second the left touch of Bonansea. In both cases, the Paraguayan goalkeeper Ortiz was guilty. In the second half, Caruso’s trio also arrived, on a penalty kick, with Sampdoria shortening the distance with Bargi. Juve again at +5 on Roma. See also millionaires vs. Fluminense: time and TV for the Copa Libertadores match

ROME-VERONA 7-1 – MARKERS 28 ‘, 31’ Mijatovic (R), 52 ‘Andressa (R), 59’ Lazaro (R), 71 ‘Arrigoni (V), 76’ Pirone (R), 78 ‘Glionna (R), 85’ Haug (R ).

All easy, at Tre Fontane, for Spugna’s Roma, one step away from qualifying for the next Champions League thanks to a series of 11 wins and two draws in the last 13 of the league. The protagonist of the 7-1 against Verona already arithmetically in Serie B was the Serbian Mijatovic, who scored her first two goals in Serie A, breaking the deadlock on an assist from Giugliano and doubling with a header from Glionna’s cross. In the second half, Andressa’s trio perfectly served by Di Guglielmo and Lazaro’s four of a kind on Borini’s cross from the left. Verona shortened the gap with the 2004 Arrigoni class, but three more Giallorossi goals arrived before the end of the game: 5-1 with Pirone, 6-1 with Glionna and the seventh goal of the Norwegian Haug, also like Mijatovicalla first joy in Serie A. See also Diana Peñuela is the new national cycling champion

EMPOLI-AC MILAN 0-3 – MARKERS 4 ‘Bergamaschi, 17’, 55 ‘Thomas AC Milan keeps pace with the first two, with the 3-0 at Empoli keeping the Champions hopes alive, even if the points behind Roma remain five, with three days to go. Ganz’s team mortgaged the three points already in the first minutes, with the turn of Bergamaschi (sleep of the Tuscan defense) and with Thomas’ touch on an empty net on Grimshaw’s assist. Thomas herself scored her own double in the 55th minute. However, Empoli maintains a five-point advantage over the third to last place occupied by Napoli.

THE RACES ON SATURDAY – Yesterday, Sassuolo and Inter had kept in the wake of the top three. The Emilians had beaten Pomigliano 3-0 thanks to a brace from Cambiaghi and a goal from Clelland, while the Nerazzurre had won three points over Fiorentina with two goals from Pandini. In the queue, hopeful victory for Lazio in Naples thanks to Ferrandi’s penalty: the biancocelesti, on Saturday 16 April, will have to recover the match in Pomigliano, the very last call to try to avoid relegation. See also Women's MX League: Puebla and America do not hurt each other in Cuauhtémoc

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 16:41)

