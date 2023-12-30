“We conceded a goal after a couple of rebounds, then we hit the Turin wall.” This is how José Mourinho explains the defeat that his Roma suffered 1-0 against Juventus in the big match of the 18th matchday of Serie A.

“I'm happy with the personality that the players showed, then in the end it's the result that counts and we lost. We're stronger at home, but it's not just about us. The support makes the difference. When it comes to Roma, you have to have respect for the work we are doing”, says the Special One to Dazn.

“I'm the first to say that we struggle to impose ourselves with our game on the road, but today we came to the pitch against a team that is very strong defensively and is playing for the scudetto: we fought courageously and were better in the first half. After the goal, Juve went down. We had possession of the ball, without creating any great chances. At 0-0 we had great chances, I'm happy with the quality and personality”, he adds.