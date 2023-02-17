The Colombian and Alex Sandro expiring. Like Di Maria: “We’re not talking about renewal”

Juventus is preparing a new revolution in the summer. At Continassa, waiting to understand whether or not the club will play the European cups in 2023-24, they are oriented towards changing different faces. The aim is for a younger, sustainable and above all Italian team. The “made in Italy” will be back in fashion.

AT THE TOP OF THE LIST — It is no coincidence that Davide Frattesi, the 23-year-old blue midfielder of Sassuolo, is at the top of the wish list. The farewells will be inaugurated by expiring players and those who will not be redeemed. Leandro Paredes belongs to the second category, who arrived in black and white close to the summer siren at the end of the transfer market. In recent months, the director has been crowned world champion with Argentina, but he has disappointed at Juventus. The early exit of Massimiliano Allegri’s team from the Champions League made the redemption obligation, set at 20 million euros, void. In June, Juventus will return the former Roma to Paris Saint Germain. See also Juve has decided: it dives on Jorginho and tries Rudiger. Thus begins the future

By parameter — If Paredes is not redeemed, Milik has many chances of being bought by Marseille. While several players will be left free to find a new team. Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will not have their respective agreements expiring in June renewed. Different speech for Adrien Rabiot, also on the verge of release. At Continassa they will make an attempt to prolong the marriage with the former Paris Saint Germain, by far one of the best in Allegri’s squad. The margins of success seem slim regardless (the Frenchman currently earns 7 million net) and even more so if Juventus fails to qualify for the European Cups. Rabiot, who arrived on a free transfer in 2019, could land in the rich Premier League with the same formula: between Tottenham and Arsenal, watch out for Liverpool. Adrien and his mother-agent Veronique seem willing to decide only at the end of the season.

“No Proposal” — See also Scamacca, Inter raises. Anti-Juve move of 45 million to have him in the summer At the end of the championship, Angel Di Maria’s contract also ends. Last summer he asked – and was granted – to join Juventus for just 12 months with the aim of returning to Rosario Central starting next summer. Juventus, also to take advantage of the tax benefits of the growth decree, would have preferred to sign a two-year contract. Now the situation seems to have reversed. At least to hear Fideo’s words: “My future still in Europe? I have no preferences – explained the 35-year-old Argentine speaking to ESPN -. I’m happy here. The club has several problems lately and there hasn’t been much talk about the renewal. I haven’t spoken to Juventus, nor to other clubs. I try to think only of playing and demonstrating my value in every match. It is essential that I continue to play in Europe to be in the next America’s Cup, otherwise Scaloni won’t consider you “. The impression is that Di Maria another year at Juventus if he would do it willingly. But at Continassa they aim to rejuvenate and lighten the budget from heavier salaries (the former PSG earns 6 million plus bonuses). Anything can still happen. But in the event of a Juventus out of the Cups, the separation seems obvious. See also Mertens to Juve? Ductility, flair for goals and experience: a guarantee for Allegri

February 18

