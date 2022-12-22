Press release from the club after the request for revocation of the FIGC prosecutor’s office: “There are no new relevant elements with respect to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal”
Juve reacts to the request for revocation of the FIGC prosecutor’s office with a press release in which it reconstructs the story and reiterates the line it has held so far. After recalling the acquittals in sports “for the absence of any disciplinary offense in relation to the evaluation of the effects of certain transfers of players’ registration rights on the financial statements and the accounting of capital gains”, the Juventus club underlines in the note: “The club may articulate their defenses within the terms established by the code, confident of being able to further demonstrate the correctness of their actions, the absence of new elements that have arisen that are relevant for the judgment with respect to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and the lack of the conditions of the proposed appeal” .
In the previous communications, responding to the findings of Consob, the public prosecutor’s office and the auditors, Juventus had explained that it had acted according to the international practice of the football industry and in compliance with the accounting principles, also on the basis of the legal and technical-accounting opinions acquired in these months.
