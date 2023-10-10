At least one reinforcement for January, but there could also be two. A midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, suspended for the “doping case”, and a playmaker to fill the space vacated in June with the farewell of Angel Di Maria (now at Benfica). From Hojbjerg of Tottenham to Berardi of Sassuolo, but also watch out for the gem Sudakov of Shakhtar Donetsk.

There are many ideas at the moment, but one thing seems increasingly certain. Juventus plans an intelligent and sustainable winter market, but much more of a protagonist than the summer one, where the only new face was Timothy Weah. Economic reasons are intertwined with field ambitions. No crazy expenses. But rather the desire to give a couple of reinforcements to Allegri with the aim of qualifying for the 2024-25 Super Champions and perhaps trying to dream of the scudetto until the end. On the sidelines of yesterday’s inauguration of the new trophy room, John Elkann (the CEO of Exor), Maurizio Scanavino (the CEO of Juventus) and Cristiano Giuntoli, l ‘market man to whom the owners entrusted a clear mission last July: to become successful again on the pitch and in the balance sheets. “At this moment – explained director Giuntoli, who was awarded manager of the year at the CONI Hall of Honor this morning – we have decided to pass everything through the results and elements we have available, to do the best with the players who are in the squad. There is still a lot of time left in January, we still have to make some assessments, we will see if there are opportunities and if it is appropriate to intervene. Juve from the Scudetto? The objective is to reach the Champions League, from a technical point of view and economically it would be a very important goal for the club.”