Technique and instinct, fantastic feet and a vision of the game: the 22-year-old from Sassuolo is still evolving and has the numbers to be the ideal man next to Vlahovic
But can Raspadori really be the alternative to Dybala? Said like this – and it is the case in which the reasoning cannot be replaced by a dry answer, yes or no – it would be almost spontaneous to answer with a smile. But do you really want to include a great player already established, who is not by chance asking for eight million net salaries, with a young player with excellent prospects who has yet to prove everything?
