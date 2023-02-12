The Frenchman’s goal in the 34th minute following a Di Maria cross was decisive. Two goals disallowed for offside to Vlahovic and Castrovilli

The first Juventus of the 3 tenors Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa beats Fiorentina, not without final shivers due to the disallowed goal in Castrovilli (44′ sp). The decisive – and very heavy – goal for the Bianconeri was scored in the first half by Adrien Rabiot, with a header. The experiment works, waiting for Thursday’s Europa League debut against Nantes. The contribution of the offensive trio, especially Di Maria, is felt until the Serbian (whose goal is disallowed), the Argentine and the Azzurri physically hold up. And Juve are thus one point away from seventh place.

HERE IS THE TRIDENT — It takes very little to understand the danger of the Di Maria-Vlahovic-Chiesa trio. Allegri lines up the Argentinian behind the two ex viola players, like a real attacking midfielder, to take advantage of all their quality, even during construction. Fideo in the tenth draws a millimeter change of play for Chiesa, who however does not find the right starting point. A few minutes go by and Di Maria is always the protagonist. The 34-year-old world champion, this time triggered by Vlahovic, attempts a left-footed shot. The deflection of a Fiorentina defender turns into the best possible assist for Filip Kostic, who however misses the target from a good position. In the 23rd minute Chiesa takes the chair: a cross from him for Vlahovic who, not imagining the mistake of his friend and compatriot Milenkovic, loses time to hit the ball. Instead, Kostic gets there. But in this case it is Terracciano who neutralizes the former Eintracht Frankfurt. See also Colombia vs. Uruguay: for the first victory in the U-20 final hexagonal

RABIOT GOAL — Juventus’ advantage, despite some dangerous scrums by the Viola in the Szczesny area, is in the air. Punctual arrives in the 34th minute. De Sciglio penetrates on the right wing and prefers a low back cross to the traditional cross. The idea paid off: the ball, after a deflection, ended up on Di Maria’s feet who, almost with his eyes closed, placed the remote control on Rabiot’s head. The French horns with power, Terracciano somehow repels. But it’s too late: the sensor in the referee’s watch rings and Fabbri points to midfield. Juventus took the lead (6th goal of the season for the Frenchman) and a few minutes later Locatelli, in the area, saved an almost goal from Ikoné. At the end of the first half there were also some sparks between Vlahovic and Biraghi, with Ranieri and Chiesa in the guise of peacemakers.

GOAL CANCELED TO VLAHOVIC — Fiorentina immediately started strong in the second half with Ikoné and Nico Gonzalez, but Juventus survived. In the 14th minute St Vlahovic sprints to the edge, burning Milenkovic, but after the control through the “semi-automatic offside” the ex’s goal is cancelled. The Italian team, who meanwhile inserts Castrovilli, breathes a sigh of relief, but then takes a big risk when Bonaventura (already booked) is pardoned for an intervention on Rabiot. Around 20′ st Kean, who came on shortly before in place of Vlahovic, has two chances to close the match in 60 seconds, but fails to capitalize on even one. Fiorentina responds by inserting Jovic in place of Ikoné. Juventus also changes Allegri: Di ​​Maria out, highly applauded by the Allianz Stadium, and one more midfielder in: Fagioli. Everything is played in the Italian last ten minutes (plus added time) with a triple substitution: inside Cabral, Terzic and Saponara in place of Nico Gonzalez, Dodo and Bonaventura. See also Del Piero and the hypothesis of a return to Juve: "Nobody called me, I still have a house in Turin..."

GOAL CANCELED IN CASTROVILLI — In the 38th minute the last of the three tenors, Chiesa, was also called back to the bench (in his place was Paredes), but the former viola didn’t like it too much. At 43′ the great thrill, with the Allianz Stadium frozen for a few minutes. Castrovilli makes it 1-1 with a quick shot from distance, but after the referee checks the Var, the Viola goal is disallowed due to offside by Ranieri. Juventus rejoices and Allegri, in the final excitement, even gets booked.

