Yet something is moving around Adrien Rabiot. Mamma Veronique was visiting Continassa, she had a coffee with the director Federico Cherubini and inevitably talked about her son. It was not a meeting to negotiate, but to clarify the positions of the parties. The footballer wants to honor the contract that binds him to Juve until the end of the season, beyond the renewal issue: it means that he will not open any offers in this January window. Immediate transfer would be the only condition for the club to monetize the exit, which through the head of the technical area has instead probed the willingness to negotiate the extension of the contract.

Renewal issue

—

Rabiot has become a reference player in Allegri’s Juve. Thanks to the coach he has returned to being one of the strongest midfielders in Europe and inside the dressing room he has great approval and affection from his teammates. However, the renewal issue – which we haven’t gone into today – remains rather awkward, considering that the mother-agent would like to snatch a new double-digit contract and obtain a substantial commission for herself upon signing. Juve would have sold the Frenchman to Manchester United last summer, then the deal fell through due to the lack of an agreement on his salary: in that circumstance he would have collected more than 20 million, now they risk losing him to zero at the end of the year. The hope of the entourage is that the right proposal for the future can come from the Premier League, a league that attracts the player a lot. Even if Juve are not yet cut out of the game: and they could try to convince him by offering him an engagement closer to that of Pogba, who receives 8 million plus bonuses. Even if the new management line goes in the opposite direction, that of greater cost containment.