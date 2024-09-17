Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 today in their opening match in the 2024-2025 Champions League. Thiago Motta’s Bianconeri beat the Dutch with an excellent performance and won with goals from Yildiz (21′), McKennie (27′) and Gonzalez (52′). Dutch goal in injury time with Saibari (93′).

The match

Motta lines up Di Gregorio in goal and Mckennie in midfield, in place of Perin and Douglas Luiz, compared to the lineup used in the championship at Empoli. Yildiz and Nico Gonzalez are still up front on the wings with Koopmeiners in the center with Locatelli. On the other side, Bosz, with Lozano out due to injury, has inserted Tillman up front with De Jong and Bakayoko. Til is in midfield, while only the bench for the former Giallorossi Karsdorp.

Juve started well and in the 5th minute Kalulu tried to pass it to Nico Gonzalez, but Flamingo’s intervention was decisive. After a few minutes of studying Juve, they succumbed. In the 21st minute the Bianconeri took the lead with the jewel of the Bianconero number 10 who received the ball, came back on the right and let loose a conclusion that went precisely into the top corner for the 1-0 signed by Yildiz.

The young Turk scores the first goal of the new Champions League, also becoming the youngest Juventus player to score in the competition at the age of 19 years and 136 days. Yildiz thus surpasses the record held by Alex Del Piero, who scored for the first time in the Champions League at 20 years and 308 days against Borussia Dortmund.

In the 24th minute, Koopmeiners comes forward and crosses to McKennie who, from close range, fails to beat Drommel. The American makes up for it shortly after: in the 28th minute, Nico Gonzalez serves McKennie in the area again who finishes with precision for 2-0. Shortly before, Koopmeiners had come close to scoring with a volley from close range.

The Dutch did not react and the Bianconeri controlled the game without problems until half-time. At the start of the second half, Juve scored a third: in the 52nd minute, Vlahovic found Nico Gonzalez in the area with the Argentine all alone in front of the goalkeeper, stopping and beating Drommel for 3-0. The Bianconeri did not seem to want to stop with Vlahovic trying to score and in the 66th minute he tried a left-footed shot from distance without luck. Thiago Motta changed and brought on Danilo and Khéphren Thuram in succession, followed by Fagioli, Weah and Douglas Luiz.

In the 83rd minute another great opportunity for Vlahovic who alone in front of the goalkeeper fails to make it four. The Bianconeri defense is inattentive towards the end and PSV scores in the 93rd minute with Saibari Ben El Basra who closes the match 3-1.