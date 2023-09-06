An important day for Juventus and the 12 defendants in the Prisma investigation conducted by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into the company’s accounts between 2019 and 2021. The hearing before the judges of the Cassation is scheduled for this morning, who will have to settle the question of the territorial jurisdiction of the trial against the former Juventus leaders (Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici, Arrivabene…), accused – for various reasons – of insider trading, false social communications, obstacle to supervision.