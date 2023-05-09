The Juventus club is studying the offer for the Scudetto director. The blue president is thinking of Accardi from Empoli

Filippo Cornacchia-Maurizio Nicita

Aurelio De Laurentiis almost seems to enjoy keeping everyone on the edge, but the Napoli president already seems to have clear strategies and even people with whom to continue his project which this season has reached the top, with the Scudetto, but he doesn’t intend to stop there , and aims for the Champions League.

Scenarios — Luciano Spalletti, awaiting a confrontation with the president, would prefer a more sober profile of the club. Yesterday the Napoli coach had lunch at “Mimì alla Ferrovia” one of the most traditional restaurants in the city and then returned to Milan with his family. In Castel Volturno he will only meet again tomorrow when training resumes. So no meeting so far with the president. In the meantime, however, the farewell of diesse Cristiano Giuntoli after eight years in Naples seems closer. His own words on Sunday evening appeared as a grateful farewell and the impression is that De Laurentiis can allow the manager, who has accompanied him in this growth, to leave. However it turns out – and with the film producer surprise hits can never be ruled out – the projects with the market for this summer have already been set. So even if Giuntoli leaves, the club will not remain uncovered. Then, if the parties find a way to settle (there is still a year of the contract) it is said that the future of the Tuscan executive is at Juve. Giuntoli also has offers from the Premier League, with Tottenham and also Manchester United. Returning to Naples, Pietro Accardi, the current Empoli director, appears to be the successor in the role, having said that the responsibilities of the expert scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, will increase. In short, Napoli will also be able to change some of the protagonists of their Scudetto, but they will remain competitive and on this – after last summer’s revolution – De Laurentiis has guaranteed confidence in the square, which he would like to confirm but has understood that a club with these revenues always have to invent something. See also F1, when Schumacher chose Ferrari... in the garden. Corinna: "My ok and Todt are decisive"

From Naples to Turin — Even at Juve they keep their antennas straight to understand Giuntoli’s future. That of the bianconeri is a very hot May. From the semi-finals of the Europa League to the Champions League race up to the various investigations, sporting and otherwise. Among the many thoughts there is also that of the sporting director. At Continassa, pending the various verdicts, they still don’t know if they will play the Cups in 2023-24. But Juventus’ top management has already decided that they want to entrust the restart to an expert and experienced football manager. It is no coincidence that the first name on the list remains Giuntoli, architect of the Carpi miracle (from amateurs to Serie A) and director together with De Laurentiis of the sustainable Scudetto of Naples, the first post Maradona. Juventus awaits the moves of ADL and Giuntoli. And, at least officially, he has postponed everything until the end of the season. But unofficially – and indirectly – the bianconeri have shown their interest in the Tuscan manager in circles close to Giuntoli. See also Naples, appeal accepted: closure of curve A of Maradona revoked

Long chase — It is not a simple love at first sight linked to the historic Napoli championship. Giuntoli’s name has been circulating on the upper floors of Juventus for some time. Partly for the constant growth of the blue club. And a bit for the nice words about Giuntoli, spent, among others, also by a great former Juventus player, directly with the owners. The idea was already there two years ago, but in the end the internal choice and promotion of Federico Cherubini prevailed in place of the outgoing sporting director, Fabio Paratici. But those words, within a couple of seasons, proved to be almost prophetic. And, judging by the thoughts and plans of the Lady, they are once again highly topical. Juve, while aware of the risks (from Naples to the English competition), is waiting for Giuntoli to complete the corporate revolution that began with the earthquake of November 28 and the resignations of Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and the entire board. See also America's match schedule for the Clausura 2023 tournament

