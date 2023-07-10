Whether it was a courtesy visit or moved by the real intention of accepting an offer, time will reveal it. Paul Pogba was in Saudi Arabia last weekend, according to local sources he would have visited the structures of Al-Ittihad: the club that has entrusted the technical direction to Nuno Espirito Santo and which has already registered Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté . They would also try with the Juventus midfielder, who is expected in Turin in the next few hours to continue his physical preparation, with the idea of ​​making himself available to Max Allegri as soon as possible.

Visit

—

In Arabia they are shopping in Europe, with the clear goal of making the Saudi League one of the most prestigious leagues in the world within a few years. Already in recent weeks an intermediary had met a Saudi emissary representing Rafaela Pimenta (Pogba’s agent), in charge of probing the player’s availability and understanding his physical conditions. The Frenchman has already resumed training for a week and will observe an individual program at least until the departure for the tour in America with Juve. He seems to be focused on the present, but the latest documented reconnaissance expedition could open up a glimpse of the future. To understand how possibly close. Paul jokes in a video that immediately ended up on social media: “Not today, who knows tomorrow…” he replies to those who ask him if he’s going to play in Arabia. The interlocutor insists: “But to Ittihad or to Al-Ahly?”. “I don’t know,” Pogba laughs again.