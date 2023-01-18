After the morning training session, the Juventus team played a 45-minute test in the afternoon which also saw the three long-term patients play
After the morning training session, while the shareholders’ meeting which changed the face of the Juventus club was underway, Juve played a test against Fossano in the afternoon, lasting 45′. Pogba, Cuadrado and Vlahovic were also on the field, who therefore savored the field again after their respective long stop periods.
The complete article follows
January 18, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 17:04)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Juve #Pogba #Vlahovic #Cuadrado #pitch #test #Fossano
Leave a Reply