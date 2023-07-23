Training instead of the canceled friendly with Barcelona, ​​absent Vlahovic and Milik. And the Juventus coach tried out the midfielder version of the Primavera star

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle – Santa Clara (United States)

Levi’s Stadium is deserted, the fans who had come all the way to Santa Clara to watch Barcelona-Juventus left disconsolate: the match was canceled due to gastroenteritis which affected most of the Blaugrana players, but Massimiliano Allegri didn’t want to waste a precious day and used the afternoon to train.

Pogba, exercise bikes and football — So the black and white boys performed in the home of football, albeit with some excellent defections: absent Vlahovic and Milik, who attended the session from the sidelines, McKennie and Huijsen only did a mild athletic work while the team did the tactical part on the pitch. Among the unavailable was also Pogba, who followed the team to the States despite still being behind in preparation. Exactly one year after the knee injury that conditioned his entire season, the ordeal isn't over yet and above all we don't know when it will end.

vlahovic at rest — For the others, instead, it is a question of scheduled rest to dispose of workloads, normal procedures for starting preparation. Pogba had fun with Milik and Vlahovic (who needs to be managed for a hangover from his groin) improvising shots with an American football, but none of them showed McKennie’s familiarity, evidently more used to certain gestures.

Yildiz in the median — With Pogba still in the pits, Rabiot and Fagioli remaining in Turin amid calf problems and tonsillitis, the blanket risks becoming short in midfield, where however Allegri has recovered Rovella, who returned from loan at Monza. Also for this reason, the coach is testing Kenan Yildiz in the midfielder version, the star of the Primavera with some episodes in Next Gen, now aggregated to the first team.

supple and untouchable — The Turkish boy seemed particularly on the ball and eager to show off in training at Levi's Stadium, which is only open to the press. Deployed in midfield, he played both on the right and on the left showing a good sense of position and also an aptitude for placing. Yildiz was born as a striker/playmaker but has the flexibility to be able to do well even in the midfield. Juventus is betting a lot on him, as evidenced by the fact that they declined the offers that came for him from Turkey, in particular from Fenerbahce. In the Spring and Next Gen he was above all a second striker or full-back, the same roles he specialized in when he was at Bayern, from where Juventus signed him on a free-for-all basis in 2022. And now they keep him close, hoping he will follow the same path as Fagioli, Soulé and Miretti: from the youth teams up to the first team.