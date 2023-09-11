Paul Pogba has thought about quitting football. Now, however, he is ready to take back a leading role with Juventus. The 30-year-old French midfielder is coming off an extremely negative season, conditioned by the meniscus operation and a very long stoppage also due to muscular problems. There was no shortage of opinions from those who defined Pogba as a finished player. “I want to make them take back their words, I want to show them that I am not weak. They can speak badly of me, but I will never give up,” the Frenchman told Al Jazeera.

The transalpine also spoke about the extortion case from a year ago, which led to the denunciation of his brother Mathias and three other men on charges of attempted extortion and criminal association. A case that will be discussed next September 15th at the Paris court: “Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war. Sometimes I thought: ‘I don’t want money anymore, I don’t want to play football anymore. I want to be with normal people, so they will love me for who I am, not for the fame or the money.’ Sometimes it’s hard,” Pogba revealed.