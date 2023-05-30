Juventus plea bargain, the sentence: maxi fine and waiver of any appeal

The Federal Court has endorsed the agreement found between the federal prosecutor and Juventus after the plea bargaining for the investigation into the salary maneuver: the Juventus club, in fact, was sentenced to a maxi fine of 718 thousand euros, while at the same time waiving all appeals , including that for the sentence that condemned the club to a 10-point penalty in the standings.

“Now we can look to the future with greater serenity” commented the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina.

The sentence that had penalized Juventus by 10 points, therefore, at this point becomes final: the Juventus club, therefore, will not have to serve further penalties either in the current championship or in the next one.

However, it remains to be understood what UEFA’s decisions will be: the Juventus club, in fact, could be excluded from European competitions for a year.

If this were the case, Allegri’s team would not be able to participate in the next Conference League, a competition for which the Juventus club is currently qualified when there is one match left until the end of Serie A.

All Juventus executives and former executives have negotiated with the exception of Andrea Agnelli’s former president who will therefore go to trial on June 15th.