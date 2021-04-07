The italian soccer closes today a story started on last October 3, first day of this eternal Juve-Naples. The Sanitary Authority Napolitana blocked the southerners for the positives of Elmas and Zielinski and for having played in the previous weekend with Genoa, whose outbreak reached 18 infected. The first two degrees of the sports justice condemned to the southerners with defeat, but the Guarantee College of the Olympic Committee decided that the shock had to be played.

There was another controversial postponement, because both teams decided to go from March 17 to today (annoying Roma a lot), and the tifosi Juve asked for another one, because the outbreak of the Italian team left the vecchia signora without Bonucci or Bernardeschi (while Demiral tested negative just yesterday). For them, who live a season to forget, it is a fundamental afternoon. Have reaped just one point in view of Benevento and Torino put in danger until the classification to the Champions League. Losing it would be a historical slip, but the danger exists, since now they are fourth with the same points as the Naples, who knocked them down in the Maradona and lives a moment opposite to the bianconeri.

Pirlo confirmed the meeting between Agnelli and Allegri, but he spoke confidently: does not feel on the tightrope, Nor does he believe that today’s game is decisive. In Italy they assure that a defeat would already close its cycle, and the coach, to avoid it, will have one more weapon, Dybala. The Argentine, after three months off and the punishment for dinner at McKennie’s house, is hungry and available. You will have space throughout the match next to Morata and Christian: the future of the three is a great unknown, but today nobody thinks about that. Gattuso canceled his crisis with 16 points in the last six days and, this afternoon, has all staff available, ready to give the final blow to his friend Andrea.

The Inter, for his part, today too recovers the meeting against Sassuolo. Conte, with a victory (it would be the tenth in a row) he would extend his advantage over second place to 11 points, giving a decisive step for the alirón that will interrupt nine years of hegemony bianconera. Milan, Juve and Naples have paved the way for him.

Today’s matches:

-Inter-Sassuolo (MLC) 18:45

-Juventus-Naples (#Vamos) 18:45