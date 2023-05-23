Juve could appeal after the ruling of the FIGC Court of Appeal, which imposed a 10-point penalty on the Juventus club in the capital gains proceeding. Juventus could now in theory appeal to the Coni guarantee college, the same body that – after the previous appeal against the first 15-point penalty – had sent the file back to the FIGC court.

“Juventus Football Club takes note of what was decided a little while ago by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons for evaluating a possible appeal to the Coni Guarantee College. What was established by the fifth instance of judgment in this matter, which began more than a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of supporters who, in the absence of clear rules, find themselves extremely penalized with the application of sanctions which do not seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”, the position of the club expressed on Twitter.

“While not ignoring the need for speed, which Juventus has never shied away from during the proceedings, it is emphasized that these are facts that still have to be judged by the natural judge”, added the Juventus club, which in the meantime must prepare for also deal with the sporting procedure linked to the salary maneuver. It starts on June 15, once the championship is over and the standings defined.