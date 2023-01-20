Rome – With the decision of the judges of the Sports Justice, the Serie A ranking naturally changes.

The 15 penalty points inflicted on Juventus, the bianconeri go from the current 37 points to 22. In fact, they are paired with teams such as Bologna and Empoli and with one point less than Toro.

Here’s how the ranking changes:

NAPLES 47

MILAN 38

INTER 37

LAZIO 34

ATALANTA 34

ROME 34

Udinese 25

TURIN 23

FLORENTINE 23

JUVENTUS 22

BOLOGNA 22

EMPOLI 22

MONZA 21

LECCE 20

SPICE 18

SALERNITANA 18

SASSUOLO 16

Verona 9