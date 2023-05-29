The 10-point penalty imposed on Juve is unfair but it is “water under the bridge”. These are the words of Juventus Cfo Francesco Calvo, to Dazn, before the match against Milan. The Juventus club, apparently, seems oriented to accept the verdict of the Court of Appeal of the FIGC while continuing to consider the procedure unfair. “We have expressed ourselves very clearly on this from the beginning on what our opinions and feelings were with respect to the sentences. For which we believe we have been punished unjustly, we believe that there has not been a proportion, we all know well that we have begun the various judicial proceedings accused of violating an article and we have concluded that we have been convicted of violating another. So we are referring to this. It is now water under the bridge for us, it is now definitive and today we are concentrated on the field”, says Calvo .

Juve is looking for a sporting director. Cristiano Giuntoli could land in Turin, who seems a figure that is hardly compatible with that of the current coach Massimilino Allegri. “Is the coach consulted? Absolutely, the coach is consulted in the choices and we share them. We are a working group, Juventus is more than a single person and a single name, this included yours truly, but we are a group of work, we have 126 years of history, 100 years of the same ownership, we have millions of fans and I think this is the guarantee for Juventus’ future successes. We share everything with the coach, we talk to each other constantly, there is a comparison but the comparison is always positive, so as Allegri said yesterday, there was no veto on his part, but we have always been aware”, adds Calvo.

“Giuntoli in pole position? I actually saw a fairly important, varied total of names, a lot of names came out. We have clear ideas, I don’t think it’s the moment even before the end of the season to comment on individual names, but we have clear ideas, Juventus goes beyond the single name, but it is a working method, a working group, therefore the management will work together and compact on the future”.