John Albanese

The great maneuvers of Juventus for the left flank continue to move under the track. The bianconeri have targeted Fabiano Parisi from Empoli, the left-handed winger of the Under 21 national team. The Lady’s market team is weaving the canvas, with attention to detail and without any flaws up to now. Also because the road to get to the goal is not downhill at all, so you have to move with the utmost caution.

SITUATION — The prerequisite for making a market on Kostic’s lane is to sell. Here Juve have two potential players outgoing, with different situations: the first, which is not part of Allegri’s plans, is Pellegrini; the second, who moves from Continassa only for reasonable offers – above 20 million – is Iling Jr. The latter is already in the sights of some English clubs: with a contract expiring in 2025, he has less margin for staying in Turin, clearly the offensives will have to be structured and convenient also for the club. Having freed up the space in that area of ​​the pitch, the Lady could then find herself dueling with Lazio, who in reality also asked for the renewal of Pellegrini’s free loan. See also Chivas will improve the salary of 'Tiba' Sepúlveda

WEAVING — The situation of the left-handed winger is particular. Because Juve would like to sell him for 10 million, but for that amount – at least for now – Lazio would not seem willing to start the redemption. Rather the biancocelesti would go to invest for Parisi, that the Juventus managers would like to take for a figure of around 12 million. There have already been some talks with Empoli, even if the negotiation has just been hinted at and hasn’t gone beyond the first phase of study. The bianconeri would also like to insert a counterpart: they would be willing to sell Ranocchia (returning from his loan to Monza) outright or on loan between Soulé (but Monza is also there) and Miretti.