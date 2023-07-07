UEFA will shortly decide on the possible exclusion of Juventus from the 2023-2024 European Cups and in particular from the Conference League. “It will be decided shortly because the international competitions will be completed. I know they have constant conversations, there is a serene climate. I don’t know the contents, but I hope that there will soon be a definition of this age-old question” , says the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, on the sidelines of the federal council.

Juventus, penalized by 10 points in Serie A for the proceedings on the capital gains case and on the salary maneuver, saw the qualification for the Champions League conquered on the pitch fade away. The formation coached by Massimiliano Allegri should participate in the Conference League. The conditional is a must because UEFA, which has long since received documents relating to the Juventus balance sheets, could adopt an exclusion measure that would affect next season. An extreme hypothesis has bounced around in some media in recent days: if UEFA does not decide quickly, the case would be frozen in view of next season. In theory, Juventus could qualify for the 2024-2025 Champions League but risk not being able to play it. Gravina’s words today, however, seem to distance this scenario.