Mendes’ tour of Europe to materialize a possible destination between Real, United and Psg has come to the point, while Cristiano’s European is hanging on to the last match against favorite France to avoid going out already in the first round

The agreement with Juventus was that the future would only be discussed again at the end of the European Championship. The point for Cristiano Ronaldo is that that end is likely to approach. After the defeat against Germany he is third in the group (level on points with the Germans at 3) and the serious danger is that of not moving the ranking anymore since tomorrow the last match of the group will be with France, the favorite of the tournament. In short, that end of the European Championship could come early in the middle of this week, and with it the need to untie the knot on the future in Juventus. That will be the moment of the meeting between the management and Jorge Mendes, expected but not necessarily soon.

THE FACTS – A certainty is the contract in place for yet another season between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo, the last of the four-year signed on the arrival of the Portuguese from Real Madrid in 2018. Another certainty or almost is that the 31 million net of the ‘agreement with the bianconeri today CR7 would hardly find them elsewhere, not so much for a question of performance as of the registry office (36 and a half years old) in view of the search for a probably two-year contract, before ending his career at Sporting Lisbon. And at the same time another fact is the statements of Cristiano Ronaldo before the European Championship, in which a direct question about the future did not answer “rest” as he did two years ago immediately after the elimination of De with Ajax. Ligt, ma said: “The rumors about the future don’t affect me, I’m 36 and whatever happens in the future will be for the best. It does not matter if I will stay at Juve or if I will leave, what matters now is the European Championship ”. Which is a little different.

THE SCENARIOS – The point to understand, at the time of meeting, is whether or not Mendes has managed to materialize another destination for Cristiano. As had happened when he landed in Turin three years ago, but it hadn’t happened the year before, when he had already counted on being able to leave Real but no viable roads had materialized, as instead happened in 2018. return to Madrid is among those explored in Mendes’ tour of Europe, to understand if the Ancelotti-bis reopens doors that Florentino’s presence had closed. As outlined for days, the other possibilities remain the usual pair: on the one hand the return to Manchester United, which caresses the idea of ​​having him as a hen of the Solskjaer group but as known for days, considers a much lower engagement proposal and has in Sancho the priority of the summer; on the other, the mutually tantalizing PSG idea, for Cristiano and for the Emir Al-Thani, however, hanging on the resolution of the Mbappé affair, ended up (he yes) in the sights of Real. In both cases, Juve can identify trading pawns in the staff of United and Psg: not that they move in this phase of the deal, but in the case it would mean being ready.

SO IN THE FIELD – The difficulties in finding the balance, beyond the always questionable reading of any clues, in recent days have marked an increase in the prices of a stay in Turin of Ronaldo. In the meantime, on the pitch, he added a record to the collection, in the “losing effort” against Germany, equaling Klose as the best scorer every time in the two main international tournaments (19 goals between European and World Cup). All playing as “number 9” with the Portugal shirt, in that position at the center of the attack that he covered as little as possible and always with great reluctance to Juve. Who, since Allegri’s arrival, has devised a team plan with Ronaldo and one without. Knowing which one to take could begin to trigger the dominoes to start a market that so far has only experienced the confirmation of Alvaro Morata’s loan, good for all seasons.

