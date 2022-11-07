The Argentine and the American partially in the group in the aftermath of the success with Inter, Kean is also expected in the next few hours. The Serbian striker, however, remains highly at risk for the last two games before the break

At the resumption of training in the aftermath of the success with Inter, Massimiliano Allegri found Weston McKennie and Leandro Paredes, who worked partially in a group: the American stopped a week ago with Lecce due to an overload in the rectus femoris of the right thigh , the Argentine in the aftermath of the match against Empoli on 21 October had suffered an injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. Increased enthusiasm by beating Inter, a drop in tension is the obstacle that Allegri wants to avoid with Verona, to take advantage of the opportunity to climb the rankings again in the last week that separates the Bianconeri from the World Cup stop, including Lazio Sunday. The accident issue remains current, albeit to a lesser extent than last week. See also Harry Maguire denounces bomb threat at his home; a fan, marked

The attack – Vlahovic, out with Inter for a pubalgic inflammation, remains strongly at risk for the next matches: he could at best make it with Lazio, but he will have to evaluate in the coming days. Kean, expected from tomorrow in the group, will hardly be able to give availability for the race as a former player at Bentegodi. The weight of the attack, in short, will remain above all on the shoulders of Milik, with a possible increase in the minutes of Chiesa and Di Maria.

Healthy – In the middle, on the other hand, Locatelli should continue to hold the direction in hand: it is difficult to remove Fagioli and Rabiot from the field at the moment, but an extra spare (Paredes) would certainly be useful to better manage the energies. The healthiest department is the defensive one, where Allegri can choose: with Bremer’s return, the power stations are all available. Bonucci towards a starting shirt, Gatti and Rugani could contend for another one. Possible rest for Cuadrado, who has not rested for several weeks. See also Junior vs. Union: the tie in the classic did not clarify anything; both waiting

November 7 – 3:46 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #operation #returns #Paredes #McKennie #worries #Vlahovic