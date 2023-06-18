The statement of the

Dejan Kulusevski’s move to Tottenham is official.

Swedish, born in 2000, Dejan arrived in Turin in January 2020 and, after six months played on loan at Parma, wore the black and white shirt for the first time in the 2020/2021 season, scoring in his debut match against Sampdoria.

After a year and a half at Juventus, he then moved on loan to the Premier League – precisely to Tottenham – where from February 2022 to today he has totaled 57 appearances, scoring 7 goals and going into double figures with the number of assists provided.

Now, as we said, the definitive transfer to the London club: the official press release follows.

Juventus Football Club SpA announces that Tottenham Hotspur FC has exercised its option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of € 30 million, payable in 6 financial years. This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately €12.8 million.

From the statement of Tottenham:

We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

After joining the club from Serie A in January 2022, on an initial 18-month loan deal, the Swedish international has signed a contract which runs until 2028.

An exciting and versatile striker, Dejan made a tremendous impact in his first start for the club, scoring and registering an assist in a memorable 3-2 win over Manchester City in February 2022. He continued his fine form throughout the second half of the 2021/22 season, playing a vital role in the club’s qualification for last year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old made a total of 37 appearances last season, taking his tally to 57 appearances and seven goals in all competitions. In his debut season, he became the first player in Premier League history to finish the season in the top 10 for assists after making fewer than 20 appearances.

Internationally, he has made 29 caps for his country to date, scoring twice, and in December 2022 earned recognition for a stunning first year in the Premier League by receiving the Guldbollen 2022, the award for Sweden’s best player male.