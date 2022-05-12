If Juventus’ season ended with the Italian Cup final, with the last two days of the championship as an appendix, useful at this point only to say goodbye to Chiellini and Dybala, the transfer market for the Lady has started some time ago. In a certain sense, already in January, with the investment in Dusan Vlahovic as the first brick on which to build the revolution that will openly continue in the summer around new protagonists in every department. Knowing that there is not unlimited resources to deal with, but also that the evidence of the field that underlines the need for intervention in each department.