With the Serbian the bianconeri find a center forward like Higuain. But the problem of the construction of the game in midfield remains. The reasons for renewing with Joya are technical, strategic and economic
What happens with Dybala now? Delighted with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus fans are wondering about Joya’s future. Paulo’s renewal seemed a problem that had already been solved in the autumn, then the scenario changed and now we understand the reason: the slowdown on Dybala went hand in hand with the acceleration on Vlahovic.
