Lat Juve he chose the path of continuity also for the second team. He will continue with Massimo Brambilla: he will lead the Next Gen team next season. The sixth year of the project will open a new phase, the third, experienced from 2018 to today: the squad, already in the last Serie C championship with a low average age and almost no Over, this year will be set up almost entirely by boys who grew up in the nursery since they were children and from those players caught in the international market with a view on the Under 23. Three names above all to keep an eye on: Huijsen, Nonge and Yildiz, all born in 2005.