After a couple of initial risks, the Bianconeri continue with the Azzurri. In the second half, you missed many chances to double up

The Del Piero effect and Moise Kean’s scratch. The captain-legend, guest of honor at the sold-out Allianz Stadium as in the big nights, does well for Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri’s team, thanks to a goal in the second half by the striker of Juventus youth records, beat Verona and resumed as they had interrupted before the break for the national teams: with a victory. Three heavy points. Waiting for the first of the two Coppa Italia semi-finals against Inter (the first leg on Tuesday) and especially after the Nerazzurri’s defeat against Fiorentina in the afternoon. Juve, despite the 15-point penalty, is getting closer and closer to the Champions League zone. The fourth place of Milan (on the pitch tomorrow) and Atalanta is 4 points away and Simone Inzaghi’s team is just 6 points above. See also Milan, the real reason that led to the Sanches mockery. Now there is a new name for the midfield

Recco milik — Kean rewards Allegri’s choice, which starts from him and Milik. Yes, the former Marseille immediately started two months after the bad thigh injury on January 29 against Monza. And again confidence in the young Barrenechea, on the pitch from the first minute – and in the role of midfielder – in place of the suspended Adrien Rabiot.

NOW VERONA — The first danger is created by Bremer, with a header of his own on the developments of the corner kick. But it was Verona who came close to taking the lead in the quarter of an hour: De Paoli’s diagonal ended up narrowly out. The Allianz Stadium breathes a sigh of relief.

STANDING FOR DEL PIERO — Alessandro Del Piero takes care of making fear go away. The former captain is framed on the big screen, just as Cuadrado adjusts the ball to take a free-kick from the edge, and the fans all stand up for him. “A captain, there is only one captain”, the creepy chorus. In the 29th minute, still from a standstill, Juventus went one step away from the lead: Danilo’s free-kick, deflected by De Paoli, slammed into the top corner. The public lights up and a few seconds later it is Cuadrado again who creates anxiety in Montipò with a conclusion from the edge. At the end of the half Kean tries a restart from him, but at the climax he doesn’t find the time for an assist in the center of the area for Milik. See also Egan Bernal, one year after his accident, shows his impressive injuries

KEAN DECIDES — On the other hand, Kean is very punctual at the beginning of the second half (10′). The Italian striker coolly concluded the action started by Miretti, who entered the second half in place of Barrenechea, and finished off by Locatelli. Moise later gets booked and, warned, will miss next week’s match against Lazio. Allegri took the opportunity to change the attack: Milik and Kean out, Di Maria and Vlahovic in for the final match. And then Kostic for Cuadrado. Verona responds with a triple change: here are Verdi (for Veloso), Cabal (for Ceccherini) and Doig (for De Paoli). The most important opportunities to end the evening early happen to Di Maria, who can’t find the right time, and then to Bremer. The Brazilian doesn’t find the winning deflection from a few steps away (41st minute). Wrong goal and… danger from Verona with a free-kick from the usual Verdi. Allegri takes the way to the locker room early, as in the last outings, and Juventus rejoices: the April iron cycle begins in the best possible way. See also F1 | Pirelli, Isola: "Monaco, different strategies with the new rules"

April 1, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 00:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #stops #Kean #takes #care #Verona #Champions #League #points