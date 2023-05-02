Andrea Agnelli, secret wedding in Umbria with Deniz Akalin

Orange blossom for Andrea Agnelli. The former president of Juventus is marriedin great secrecy, with the historical companion Deniz Akalin. The wedding theatre, staged last Saturday, April 29, was Lisciano Niccone, in the province of Perugia. After the very confidential “yes” in the town hall of the small Umbrian town in front of the mayor Gianluca Moscioni, Andrea and Deniz continued the party in an exclusive resort in the area, namely the Castle of Reschio which in the past has hosted many international stars.

Only forty guests, including the mother of the groom, Allegra Caracciolo, widow of his father, Umberto. But there were also many well-known names from Juventus and Italian football such as Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon And Pavel Nedved with his partner Dara, who posted the videos to her Instagram Stories. In fact, although the bride and groom did everything with great discretion, a short video of the ceremony circulated on social networks, which tells in a few images all the joy of Andrea and Deniz. In short, Nedved’s wife messed up Andrea Agnelli’s secret marriage





For both spouses, related since 2015 and parents of two daughtersLivia Selin and Vera Lin, it was the second marriage: she was married to Francesco Calvo, formerly Juventus marketing manager, then moved to Barcelona and now returned to Juventus, with whom she had her daughter Mila. He too has two other children, Baya and Giacomo, from his ex-wife Emma Winter.

