The three players, quarantined by the Napoli 2 ASL because they lack the third dose and in contact with positive players, will be on the pitch against Juve

Napoli challenges the provision of ASL Napoli 2 and decides to send the three players placed in quarantine on arrival in Turin. In fact, Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka appear in the list delivered shortly before the start of the match against Juventus.

close contacts – The three had in fact been stopped as close contacts of positives but still without a booster dose and with a second dose of vaccine that took place more than 120 days ago. If the health authorities had drawn instead of this “softened” quarantine provided by law, the “soft” quarantine with which they managed to complete the last championship, the three would have been able to play.

The risks – The risk now is mainly that of an administrative fine, but certainly the conscious and public violation of the rules cannot well dispose the government even in view of the meeting on 12 to resolve the chaos in which football has fallen.

January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 20:28)

