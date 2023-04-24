Napoli wins 1-0 on the Juventus field in the match valid for the 31st day of Serie A 2022-2023. The bianconeri remain at 59 points, two points behind the second place occupied by Lazio. Napoli leads the standings with 78 points and flies towards the Scudetto.

THE MATCH – Juve starts without Chiesa, Di Maria and Vlahovic. Allegri gives ample space to the second lines between defense and attack. The bianconeri show up with a shot from Cuadrado that scares Meret. Napoli takes care of managing the match in the first half, without creating real dangers for Szczesny’s goal except for an attempt by Lozano blocked by Danilo. Tempers light up when Gatti hits Kvaratskhelia between the face and shoulder: the Var does not intervene, the referee does not blow his whistle.

The recovery offers something more. The teams lengthen, Juve tries to change its face with the additions of Di Maria and Chiesa. Napoli finds more space and in the 70th minute becomes dangerous with Osimhen: deflected shot, chipped post. The Nigerian has another chance in the 73rd minute, but on Di Lorenzo’s suggestion he misses the target. Juve tries to take advantage of the counterattack and in the 82nd minute strikes with Di Maria: a useless goal, the Var draws the foul on Lobotka at the start of the action, for an intervention judged to be regular on the pitch by referee Fabbri, and erases the Juventus advantage. At the end, the goal that gives the victory to Napoli. Elmas crosses, Raspadori strikes: 0-1 in the 93rd minute.