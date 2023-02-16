Referee Pinheiro pardoned the Frenchman in the 13th minute of the second half. And the review by the Var on the penalty episode in recovery leaves doubts on the assessment of the Portuguese whistle
In the 43rd minute Pallois elbowed De Sciglio on the neck, there was only a yellow card for the obstruction that took place near the area. The first yellow card comes a few minutes later, Castelletto deserves it for another violent block against Chiesa. Castelletto, already booked for a foul on Vlahovic on the edge of the area, risks a lot 13′ into the second half, Pinheiro doesn’t feel like leaving Nantes in ten for almost a time. In the 5th minute of added time, Var Martins called the referee back to the monitor for a possible hand ball by Centonze in elevation with Bremer but Pinheiro sanctioned a (doubtful) foul by the Brazilian defender in attack.
February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 00:18)
