“I don’t want Juve to draw 1-0! I too get tired of hearing this bullshit you say”. Massimiliano Allegri loses his temper to the microphones of Sky after the 1-1 home draw that his Juventus gets against Nantes in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs. The Juventus coach blurts out when the attitude of the team is mentioned from the studio, which often tends to slow down and hand over the ball to the opponents. Allegri, who has built many of his victories on ‘short muzzle’ – the formula used to describe narrow victories based on defensive solidity – is getting nervous. “I don’t want the team to win 1-0, I never wanted it, it’s a commonplace that is now being said, they’re inaccurate things. From Milan to Juventus, my teams have always finished first in defense and second in attack , they have always scored 70-80 goals: go and see the numbers, the wind carries away the chatter. If you want, I always say yes so I agree with you, but I can’t hear people saying that my teams want them 1-0. You talk about nothing, I about numbers”. Last year, Allegri’s Juve closed the championship with their 11th attack. In the current season, 5 teams have scored more than the black and whites.