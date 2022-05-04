This is a useful project to develop, enhance and maintain relationships with foreign football clubs, in order to promote talents and create a virtuous network of collaborations.
Nine clubs participating in the Juventus “Club 15” project visiting Turin over the last weekend. Among them also the Wsg Tirol with the president Diana Langes Swarowski. The other managers and observers representing Mirandes, AEK Athens, Utrecht, Deportivo Alaves, Vitesse, St. Gallen, Cincinnati FC and Aberdeen.
