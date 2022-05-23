The bianconeri will try again to negotiate with Atletico Madrid to lower the redemption amount, but at the moment the negotiating margins appear to be reduced to a minimum. His contract with the Colchoneros expires in 2023

The paths of Alvaro Morata and Juventus seem destined to separate again, at least in the immediate future. The bianconeri will try again to negotiate with Atletico Madrid to lower the redemption amount, but at the moment the negotiating margins appear to be reduced to a minimum. And so, after two years under the Mole (in addition to those spent between 2014 and 2016) the attacker packs his bags again. Hoping for a goodbye this time as well.

AGREEMENTS – The Spaniard arrived in the summer of 2020 with an onerous loan of 10 million, renewable (as happened) for the following year and a definitive redemption set at 35 million. The latter figure is not in line with the club’s new market philosophy, which aims to make investments only in future footballers and find convenient solutions (zero parameters or low-cost transfers) for the Over 30s. current of the Lady’s executives does not exceed 15 million and includes a series of bonuses for the achievement of certain objectives, without the possibility of trading upwards: also because Morata will expire on 30 June 2023 and, if desired, could already promise itself to zero. any other club in a few months, starting in January. The trace that he would have wanted him near Barcelona last January is not to be completely abandoned, but today it seems less strong. Just like the other market hypotheses around the attacker remain rather weak. See also Yaya's agent, Pep and the curse that continues: "Guardiola will no longer win the Champions League"

FUTURE – The current scenario, strongly conditioned by the possibility of remaining with a player in hand and losing him completely to zero in a few months, is very clear to Atletico Madrid. Which, however, would not seem willing to make discounts on the short term, perhaps hoping to find other solutions during the summer. Allegri would like to keep the attacker, also because – after the sale of Dybala – otherwise the department would lose more experience in both the Italian and European fields. Morata is also a flexible player, who goes well with any other striker and knows how to change matches even by taking over from the bench. His intention would be to end his career at Juve – and he has never made it a secret – but the goal now appears far away. The club (which has already spent twenty million on him on double loans) is not willing to up the ante at the negotiating table with Colchoneros. The downside proposal is already there: take it or leave it, in short. In the hope of talking about it again perhaps at the end of the market, when the different summer scenarios will have clarified the viable roads much more. See also Salah, new alternative of the FC Barcelona in case Haaland fails

