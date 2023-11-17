After Locatelli’s early return, Miretti also returned to Turin for treatment: the middle department is at its lowest level but…

Livia Taglioli

Exactly 10 days before the big match of the thirteenth matchday, Juve embraces Miretti again, but it is not good news. In fact, the midfielder, one of the 14 Juventus players called up by the national teams, was sent back from the Under 21 team due to low back pain. It’s true that misfortunes, as Murphy claims, never come alone. And in fact Miretti’s early return comes three days after that of Locatelli, who was found to have a slightly displaced microfracture in the tenth rib and therefore left the national team retreat.

the situation — A double blow that puts Allegri’s imagination to the test: the coach will probably bring back Weah and Alex Sandro (who has however been out since September), but not Danilo, someone who in any case could have alleviated the current problems of the midfield. Compared to Cagliari, the former suspended Rabiot will return, but it is little consolation. Including the suspended Rabiot and Fagioli, there are four midfielders currently out. Miretti will be evaluated shortly and it is not excluded that he could recover in time for the match against Inter, while Locatelli’s situation is more complicated, for whom a last-minute decision is looming. See also Marco Lanna guest at the Sampdoria Club in Borghetto Vara: "Ferrero? I'll answer him"

the alternatives — So what are the cards in Allegri’s hands in the event of a double forfeit? Not many, actually: Locatelli’s most natural replacement is the 23-year-old Nicolussi-Caviglia, fresh from his seasonal debut (two minutes against Cagliari), after three rapid first-team appearances in the 2018-19 season. Allegri could decide to place him or the expert Rabiot in front of the defense, confirming Kostic and Cambiaso (or Weah) on the flanks, with McKennie and Nicolussi Caviglia (or Iling Junior) inside. And above all, keep your fingers crossed, hoping for Miretti’s recovery.