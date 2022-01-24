Juventus’ day is not just Vlahovic. Monday was supposed to be the day of the decision on Anthony Martial and the decision has come: the Frenchman will not become a Juventus player and should soon be official at Sevilla.

Martial has long since left United, who asked for 3-4 million for the six-month loan and sought a team that would take over the salary of the French tip, about 5 million (including taxes) for the last five months of the season. Juve thought about it, spoke to Martial’s agent (Lamboley) and the intermediary (Algiers) but will not close the operation, for technical and economic reasons. With the evaluation of Vlahovic who cannot fail to have influenced. Much more determined Monchi, ds of Sevilla, who has moved for weeks on Martial, has raised in recent days and snatched the yes.