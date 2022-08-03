7th place – PAUL POGBA – 75,500 searches The French midfielder is one of the most admired players in this European Championship, both for technical skills and for the style of the hairstyle. Juve are trying in every way to bring him back to Turin, as he could free himself from Manchester United at no cost.

Pogba does not operate on the meniscus: he will be on the field in September

Good news for Juventus: Paul Pogba does not operate on his knee and, after five weeks of differentiated preparation, it will be available again Max Allegri for Juve-Salernitana, scheduled for the weekend of 10/11 September.

The staff of the Juventus and the French player have chosen the “conservative” way after the medical consultation done the same day, in Lyon, with Professor Bertrand Sonnery-Cotter. The bianconeri will have to do without their number 10 only for the first five days of the championship. However, this type of solution does not guarantee the definitive resolution of the meniscus problem: only by returning to the field Pogba if the recovery will be total and therefore will be able to participate regularly in the world cup in Qatar with the French national team.

With the positive news on the big hit of the Juventus summer market, the club’s agenda also changes: no longer need a graft in midfield (he had also made the name of Veretout), then Juve returns to focus on the attack, to replace Alvaro Morata. The suggestive hypothesis was that of Dries “Ciro” Mertens, released from Napoli, but the Belgian is still so tied to the Neapolitans that he flatly rejected the eternal rivals of Juve, who offered him a salary of 5 million net a year. Taking note of Mertens’ no, the Old Lady’s market men veered decisively on Filip KosticEintracht Frankfurt striker who is now the first goal on the Juventus agenda.

