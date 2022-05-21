Paul Pogba is about to return to Juventus. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the first news of the Juventus market is about to materialize. The 29-year-old French midfielder, who frees himself from Manchester United on a free transfer, will sign a three-year contract with Juve and will earn around € 10 million per season. Pogba already wore the black and white shirt from 2012 to 2016 before being sold to the red devils, whom he had already abandoned to start his first adventure in Turin. Now, after the last disappointing seasons in the Premier League, the Frenchman returns to Massimiliano Allegri’s court for a double relaunch: his own and that of Juve, which ended the year without titles.

Read also